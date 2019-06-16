Winning individual bronze in Worlds is huge: Surekha

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: Vennam Jyothi Surekha has grown in stature. The 22-year-old Vijayawada girl stamped her class in the women’s compound event of the archery World Championship in Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Saturday. Surekha put up a stellar show as she won two bronze medals to steal the show for India. She dazzled in the team event when she led from the front with six perfect 10s out of the eight arrows to seal the bronze for India that had Muskan Kaur and Raj Kaur in the team. Thanks to Surekha’s tremendous form, India bounced back to nudge out Turkey 229-226 in the play-off.

“It was a good team effort. I was very focused and determined to win a team bronze medal. The last time we had won a silver medal but we missed that opportunity. It is a moment to cherish.”Surekha continued her good form in the individual event. The ace archer beat Yesim of Turkey to clinch her second bronze. Although Surekha had one-point lead after nine arrows, Yeshim too had two good rounds where she shot 60/60 to snatch a two-point lead. “It went into the decider. I had to be cool and I held my nerves to shoot three 10s. It forced the match into a decider. I shot another 10 while Yesim got nine points. I won by one point. I was thrilled to win my first ever individual bronze medal.”

With compound event not part of the Olympic discipline, Surekha thinks it is a big moment for her. “Winning a medal in the World Championship as it is a big stage for us as we don’t have the opportunity to participate in Olympics. Under the circumstances, this is a huge moment for me. I think I did very well in the first three World Championships. In fact, in the last Worlds, I lost the bronze in the shoot-out. It was a close one and I didn’t have luck then.”

Surekha said this time she was confident.

“I did a lot of hard work. I made my homework. It was a tough fight but I held my nerves to shoot the bronze. It is all about being mentally strong and having participated in four championships helped me a lot.” Surekha said her next aim would be to win gold in the world championship. “But I have to wait for two years. The competition is becoming tougher and tougher even in India. There are a lot of talented archers coming up in the country. It is all about consistency. It needs a lot of hard work.”

