Winter at Tantora returns to AlUla for Season Two

Following a successful debut in 2018, Winter at Tantora, the cultural festival celebrating incredible art, music, culture and history against the timeless backdrop of AlUla, will return on December 19th with an exciting new line-up of performers, experiences and events.

The festival, which runs until March 7th, invites arts and culture aficionados from around the globe to enjoy and experience a unique event that is rooted in AlUla, home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site; Hegra.

The event promises a legendary line-up of performers from around the world, spanning diverse genres, including Timeless Pop, Opera and Classical Music. Details about the festival, its line-up and exceptional surroundings can be found at www.experiencealula.com with tickets scheduled to go live in early October 2019.

Now in its second year, the Winter at Tantora festival features an array of activities and excursions for fans of music and culture as well as adventure seekers, history lovers and sports enthusiasts. The festival will also host the AlUla Balloon Festival, vintage aircraft flights; the second largest endurance horse race in the world, culinary experiences curated by Michelin starred chefs, traditional souks as well as luxury brand pop-ups. Complementing this will be tours of ancient sites over 2000 years-old that will be brought to life using state-of-art AR technology.

Last year, the inaugural festival greeted over 37,000 visitors from around the world over 10-weeks and hosted household names such as Andrea Bocelli, Yanni, Majida El Roumi and Lang Lang for sell-out performances. Building on this success, organizers are extending this year’s festival by two weeks and are expecting over 40,000 visitors to experience the rich display of culture and heritage on offer.

Inspired by AlUla’s tradition of marking the change of seasons, will be the Tantora Festival which celebrates the start of winter.