Winter care for beautiful hair

By | Published: 4:45 pm

The festive season is finally over, and winter has already set in, which means a whole new set of problems that you need to deal with. Your hair loses moisture due to extreme climatic conditions, making it brittle and prone to breakage and split ends. It dulls natural shine and causes colour to fade.

The colder temperatures wreak havoc on your hair and it is time to start planning a haircare routine to look its very best, despite the cold weather outside. But shiny, healthy, lustrous looking locks are within reach regardless of the season. It just takes a little extra effort and some tender loving care.

Application of oils, like pure coconut oil or almond oil, provides nourishment to the hair and softens hair texture. If you apply oil with a light massage, it also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles.

Dandruff is quite common in winter, due to dryness and flakiness of the scalp. Hot oil therapy is very useful for dandruff and split ends. Once or twice a week, heat pure coconut oil and apply on the hair and scalp.

When it comes to washing your hair, it depends on your hair type. Oily hair can be washed daily to keep scalp clean while chemically-treated coloured hair can be washed less frequently.Regular conditioning is extremely important. Hair conditioners and hair serums help to soften the hair and improve its look and texture.

Hydrate your hair

Keep your hair hydrated during winters by drinking plenty of water, juices, soups and salads. If you keep yourself hydrated, then, there are minimum chances of hair problems. Eating a healthy diet full of iron, vitamins, minerals is the best way to keep your hair and scalp hydrated from inside. Aloe vera and almond oil are some of the best ingredients for intense moisturising. Avoid use of hair dryers and curling irons as the heat can dry out your hair.

To nourish dry hair

Beat an egg with a cup of milk. Rub the mixture into the scalp and leave it for five minutes. Afterwards, just rinse it with water. Do this twice a week. Onion juice in combination with honey is an amazing for hair. Extract the juice of two onions, add 4 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoon of rosewater in the onion juice. Apply this to your hair.

For split ends

Take one tablespoons sesame seed oil, one teaspoon pure glycerine and one egg yolk. Mix together and apply on the hair. Wearing a plastic shower cap will help. Wash your hair after half-an-hour.