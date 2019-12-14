Winter chill to intensify in north India

By | Published: 11:59 am

New Delhi: Isolated rains and moderate to dense fog is forecast for north India on Saturday as the winter chills intensify with the minimum temperature likely to fall by two to three degrees over the northern plains. According to Skymet weather, isolated rains might occur over the northern districts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.

Moderate to dense fog was also likely over Delhi, parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. The Western Disturbance has moved away and northerly winds are blowing over the northern plains. But the remnants of Western Disturbance will continue to give light rain and snow with one or two moderate spells over Western Himalayas.

The pollution level in the national capital will however, remain in the unhealthy category and isolated pockets might even witness pollution in very poor level, according to Skymet Weather forecast. In east and northeast India, a north-south trough is extending from Bihar to North Karnataka. Scattered rain and thundershowers may continue over parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

In the current winter season, rain and snow began in the hills of north India in the month of November itself, and that too in excess. By the end of the month, Kashmir was a surplus by 379 per cent, Himachal Pradesh by 143 percent and Uttarakhand by 239 per cent. The first half of December is almost over but snowfall is not abating. In the last 24 hours, heavy rain and snow which has been widespread in nature has lashed Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand.

As of Thursday morning, Dharamsala recorded 66 mm of rains, Qazi Gund 62 mm, Manali 49 mm, Srinagar 25 mm, Una 23 mm, Dehradun 20 mm, Shimla 13 mm and Mandi 12 mm. Rain and snow have dropped the maximums below 5 degrees, wherein Manali saw maximum at 4.2 degrees which is 11 degrees below normal, with Shimla recording 5.9 degrees Celsius which is 9 degrees below normal.