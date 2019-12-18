Winters in Hyderabad have no chill

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Winter is not the same anymore in Hyderabad. The chill, which made December the favourite month of the year for many, is missing this time around.

Unlike yesteryear Decembers when night temperatures used to be around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius and sometimes fall to single digits like last year’s 9.5 degrees Celsius, the winter is warmer this time, with the night temperatures still stubbornly stuck to around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. Weathermen say the warm easterly winds are the ones playing spoilsport for winter lovers.

The twin cities, which house the winter residence of the President of India, have been recording minimum temperatures of above 18 degrees Celsius in the last five days which officials say is about four to five degrees above normal. Even Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, which are considered the coldest regions in the State, are registering around 19 degrees Celsius against the usual of 14 degrees Celsius.

If the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, is to be believed, there is not much hope left for December. January, just like most new years, but holds a little hope. “The situation might slightly change in January,” is what an official said.

