Wipro, IBM join hands to help customers embrace Hybrid Cloud

By | Published: 1:49 pm

Bengaluru: In an effort to help customers accelerate their Cloud journey, Wipro on Monday announced a collaboration with IBM to assist its customers to embrace a seamless and secure Hybrid Cloud by launching a Wipro IBM Novus Lounge here.

Through this alliance, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses migrate, manage and transform mission-critical workloads and applications, with security across public or private cloud and on-premises IT environments.

“Wipro IBM Novus Lounge will allow us to showcase Hybrid multi-cloud and open source solutions even more comprehensively and support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey,” Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President-Cloud Services, Wipro, said in a statement.

Wipro IBM Novus Lounge offers a comprehensive suite of solutions leveraging Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to foster innovation for enterprises, developers and start-ups.

“As companies across the world continue to drive digital transformation, decision-makers must rethink radically on how to leverage the combined power of data, cloud and open source technologies to become industry leaders,” said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM India.

Customers will have remote access to IBM and Red Hat solutions, designed to help them scale their technology investments for improved experience and business agility with connected insights.

Additionally, Wipro will leverage IBM Cloud offerings and technologies alongside in-house services to develop industry solutions for clients in banking and financial services, energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and healthcare space.