Wipro rises over 3 pc after Q2 earnings

New Delhi: The scrip of Wipro on Wednesday jumped over three per cent after the company posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The scrip gained 3.32 per cent to Rs 251.80 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.3 per cent to Rs 251.70. Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,552.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 1,889 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income for September quarter stood at Rs 15,875.4 crore compared to Rs 15,203.2 crore a year ago.