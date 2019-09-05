Wishbook helping small retailers get online

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: While the likes of Flipkart, Myntra and Amazon have made apparel buying easy and convenient, India is still home to a large number of small apparel retailers and micro-entrepreneurs who are not digitally active. These retailers still rely on paper-based cataloging and word-of-mouth marketing to sell their goods. In order to change this and provide a tech-enabled platform for them, Arvind Saraf founded Wishbook about three years ago. In a short span of time, the app has 60,000 monthly active users with 1,000 wholesalers and manufacturers.

The platform digitises the apparel distribution chain for small retailers and it takes care of payment, fulfillment and logistics. On the other hand, manufacturers can use the platform to digitally manage their clients by sharing their catalogues, taking orders and payments along with tracking field force and quality. Apart from working as a connection between retailers and manufacturers, the platform also helps them get access to credit by providing credit worthiness rating.

“We have been growing at 30 per cent month-on-month in terms of transactions happening on the platform and have got an annual gross merchandise value of Rs 16 crore with 1.5 lakh registered users. In the next six months, we are positive that we will be able to triple the transaction numbers even as we are looking at launching new services like software platform for the retailers to digitize their purchases and keep track of their purchase history,” Saraf said who runs the company along with a team of 30 people in Surat.

According to Saraf, the platform attracts two types of retailers – the new entrepreneurs who are early adopters of technology and the second generation of entrepreneurs who have taken over the traditional businesses and are looking at digitizing and growing their business.

Going ahead, the company is in midst of closing its Pre Series A funding of Rs 3.5 crore out of which Info Edge has already invested Rs 2.4 crore. It is looking at closing the remaining Rs 1.1 crore in the next couple of months. “We will be looking at closing the Series A round of funding post Diwali,” Saraf added.

