Wishes pour in to greet KTR on his birthday

Hyderabad: Blood donation camps and personal deeds through gift a smile initiative by supporters and fans dominated the birthday celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President and State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

The celebrations which were deliberately kept low key upon the advice of the IT Minister considering the Covid-19 fear in the State, however did not dampen the spirit of the followers of the young leader.

The most affectionate tweet came from former MP and sister K Kavitha. Kavitha who has posted a childhood photograph of her with brother Rama Rao, said “As the saying goes, we can neither choose our siblings nor neighbours. I cannot believe how lucky you are to have me as your baby sister. But Since it’s your birthday. I’ll be very nice and acknowledge how great it is to have a rock star brother like you. Happy birthday Annayya”.

As the saying goes, We can neither choose our siblings nor neighbours. I cannot believe how lucky you are to have me as your baby sister 😄! But Since it’s your birthday. I’ll be very nice & acknowledge how great it is to have a rock star brother like you !

Happy birthday Annayya pic.twitter.com/3QT8Dnriye — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 24, 2020

At the TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan the TRSV (TRS Vidyarthi) kick started the celebrations through a mega blood donation camp in which Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, government whip Balka Suman and Public Undertakings Committee Chairman Jeevan Reddy participated and addressed the cadre. “There are many children of political leaders but KT Rama Rao has created his own brand image at very young age. As Minister for both IT and Municipal administration he saw to it the corona induced lockdown has no impact on both sectors,” he said.

Balka Suman said that Telangana tops the country in the field of IT because of the efforts of the IT Minister. “As Municipal Minister he saw to it that door to door water supply is achieved through Mission Bhagiratha. He is in the forefront in whatever elections the TRS party has to face. He is the personification of achievement and victory,” he said.

While Minister for Finance T Harish Rao also wished him “happy birthday” through a tweet ,Telangana legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has said that Rama Rao has bcome a youth icon who has been working round the clock for the development of Telangana. Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod , Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in separate statements have wished the working president on his birthday.

App launched

On the occasion of the birthday of the IT Minister the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) in collaboration with the State cultural department launched “T-Culture” app. Excise and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud and Secretary Culture KS Srinivas Raju formally launched the app. The mobile app which is linked with the “Mee Seva” helps artists anywhere in the State to secure ID cards. The app will be made available from August 1. Srinivas Goud later met KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and wished him on his birthday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in a message here on Friday described KT Rama Rao as an young man who has completed higher studies and played an important role in the Telangana movement. “With his innovative thoughts the young leader is working actively even during the troubles times. I wish him all the success in his endeavors,” the senior BJP leader said.

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan said “My wholehearted birthday wishes to dear brother KT Rama Rao. We all pray to Lord Chilkur Balaji to bless you with health, prosperity and well being on this special day. Former Union Minister and actor Konidela Chiranjeevi in his tweet said “I have always been delighted and thankful for the way you are always accessible to needy citizens and provide reassurance by personally reaching out. I wish more power to you to serve more people for many many years”.

My wholehearted Birthday wishes! to Our Dear Brother Shri @KTRTRS ; we all pray to ‘Lord Chilkur Balaji’ – to bless you with health, prosperity & well being on this special day. 🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 24, 2020

Sishuvihar, Juvenile Homes served special food

The Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has directed the concerned officials on Friday to serve sumptuous special food for the children at the State run Sishu Vihars and Juvenile Homes on Friday on the occasion of the birthday of the IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

She has asked them to see that all the children enjoy the day like a festival with activities like cutting of cake and having good food. On the other hand the Minister planted a mango sapling at her residence here along with daughter in law Sonam Rathod and nephew Hari. She wished the TRS working president a long and healthy life.

