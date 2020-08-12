Wit served with a side of Deccani

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Making people laugh isn’t easy, especially if you run a YouTube channel. It takes skill, a crazy amount of talent and a know-how of the audiences’ pulse. Shehbaz Khan and Imran Khan Immi already had an innate talent for slapstick humour which translated into ‘laugh out loud’ moments when they got together with friends.

The start of their YouTube channel, however, was a fluke. When Shehbaz wanted to shoot a video for his existing channel on social media, he approached Imran who had a ready setup owing to his work as a local TV anchor. Upon hearing Shehbaz’s script, Imran suggested a second character to jazz up the concept.

The video about a Hyderabadi call centre became Kiraak Hyderabadiz channel’s very first video. “We didn’t expect it to be appreciated so much. So, we decided to come up with more concepts shot in localities around the city. When we wanted more characters, we asked our friends to chip in,” recalls Imran who often plays Shehbaz’s sidekick in the videos which are slice-of-life concepts with social messages thrown in for good measure.

The channel that started in 2016 has a cool million subscribers, which, the creators say, happened in a span of one year, way faster than any other homegrown channels that dish out similar content.

“I think our videos click because the script is very relatable. There is humour, but also a social message. If our videos make you laugh, they can also leave you in tears at the end,” adds Imran. Once Kiraak Hyderabadiz took off, both Imran and Shehbaz decided to quit their daytime jobs to pursue YouTube full-time.

“Yes there was apprehension in our families as initially revenue wasn’t coming in. Our subscribers were growing very slowly and our videos were getting few hits. But, it was after we posted the ‘Shadi Ki Daryafi’ around marriage inquiry that we started getting attention,” shares the 25-year-old.

The duo have gotten so popular that Imran says people recognise them even when they are wearing masks. Before the pandemic, fans would often stop them and talk for hours about their videos. “There have been times when drunk people have approached us and imitated our videos, it gets funny after a while and makes us happy that we create such an impact,” laughs Imran.

With the pandemic affecting their shooting schedule, the duo along with their team of 15, have spent time brainstorming concepts and will start shooting new videos soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .