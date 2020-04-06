With 120 new cases on Monday, Maharashtra COVID-19 count now 868 

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Mumbai: With 120 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra on Monday mounted to 868, a Health official said.

“Out of the 120 people, 68 have tested positive from Mumbai city alone and 41 from Pune,” he said. “The remaining cases includes two each from Vasai-Virar area, Satara and Ahmednagar, three from Aurangabad and one each from Jalna and Nashik,” he added.

