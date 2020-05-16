With 1,606 new cases, Maharashtra’s count crosses 30,000 mark

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Mumbai: With 1,606 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, Maharashtra’s corona count has reached 30,706, according to the state’s Health Department.

Out of the total, 22,479 are active cases. With 67 deaths reported today, the toll due to COVID-19 has reached 1,135.

“Total 524 people recovered and discharged today, total 7,088 patients have been discharged till date,” added the Health Department.

Meanwhile, 884 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 18,396, as per the latest update by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. The toll in Mumbai stands at 696.

In Pune, 11 deaths were reported on Saturday. The toll in the region has now reached 197, according to Pune health officials.