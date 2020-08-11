With 7,665 cases on Monday, Andhra Covid tally touches 2.3 lakh mark

By | Published: 12:43 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh began the week with a substantially lower daily tally of 7,665 cases on Monday. However the death toll in the past 24 hours remained high with 80 deaths reported from different parts of the state.

With this, the state’s overall Covid tally climbed to 2,35,525 and the death toll stood at 2,116, state health officials said.

The daily cases on Monday were much lower to the all-time high of 10,820 cases reported on Sunday. This is for the first time in almost a week that the state reported less than 10,000 cases on a particular day.

Of all the districts, East Godavari reported 1,235 new cases followed by Kurnool with 833 cases and West Godavari with 722 cases. Krishna district reported only 146 cases on Monday.

Deaths were reported from 12 of the state’s 13 districts on Monday. Guntur reported maximum 11 deaths while East Godavari reported the least four deaths.

Incidentally, Monday also saw the lowest number of tests conducted in the recent past. Only 46,999 tests were conducted on Monday as compared to the 62,912 tests on Sunday. The testing figures on Monday include 24,331 rapid antigen tests.

6,924 persons were reported cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Monday. Currently there are 87,773 active cases in the state even as 1,45,636 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

