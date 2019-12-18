With a swag, Rajinikanth thunders ‘I am a bad cop’

By | Published: 8:15 pm

If you train your guns on him, be assured that the knife in his hand will slit the villain’s throat faster than a bullet. Superstar Rajinikanth’s new flick Darbar is ruling the internet right now. What if he starts bashing up the baddies?

Even his fights have got a style of their own, an unmatched grace! His mania mesmerises the audience! What of his dances? Whistles have to fill the air. The hall has to resonate with the sound of claps. Forget theatre, the theatrical trailer of the movie has had YouTube on a rampage.

Darbar, coming in the direction of Ghajini and Thuppaki fame AR Murugadoss, has the legendary Rajinikanth playing the role of a bad cop. Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, which bankrolls huge movies, this film has the Superstar in the role of a cop named Aditya Arunachalam.

Set to hit the screens as a Sankranti treat, it will be released by the famous producer NV Prasad in the Telugu States. The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday evening. The film will hit the screens as a Sankranti special, on January 9.

‘Saar vallaku cheppandi.. Police daggaraku left lo ravocchu, right lo ravocchu. Straight ga ravoddani’. ‘Aa choopenti? Original ga ne villain amma!’ ‘I am a bad cop’. These Rajinikanth-isms in the Darbar trailer are spectacular and mind-blowing.

The line in the trailer where a character announces that Aditya Arunachalam is not a cop but a murderer goes to show the kind of action sequences you can expect from the most-awaited movie. Expect Rajinikanth to stun the villains like never before.

With Nayanthara as the hero’s pair, the big-ticket mass entertainer has Nivetha Thomas as Rajinikanth’s daughter. Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Pratheik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil and others are part of the cast.