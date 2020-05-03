With KLIS water in canals, Telangana focuses on filling water bodies en route

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: After successfully releasing water from Ranganayak Sagar to the right and left canals of the reservoir, the State government is now focusing on completing works on the distribution channels on a war-footing with the active participation of the farmers. Engineers are now working on fixing sluice gates to canals so that water flow can be regulated during fallow period or when the farmers have enough water stored in tanks and check dams.

Calling upon farmers to put the Kaleshwaram water released from Ranganayak Sagar right and left main canals to best use, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday advised them not to waste the precious water. He was speaking at a review meeting on the progress of distribution network that will finally take the Godavari water to the parched mandals of Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Irrigation Deputy Executive Engineer Gopalakrishna, Tahasildars of Chinnakodur and Nangunoor and local people’s representatives participated in the meeting.

While directing the irrigation officers to release water recognizing the needs of the farmers, the Miniter advised them to implement the “On and Off” system of pumping so that release of water can be stopped when there is no need, thus saving water from evaporation.

The Minister also directed engineers to complete the civil works on the canals particularly cement lining of the canals to stop seepage on a war-footing. “We will soon take up awareness campaign for farmers as each drop of water saved now will save us from want of drinking water in the future,” he said. He said that village wise filling up of tanks and check dams will only be possible if work on minor and sub minor canals is completed. He also advised the people’s representatives to encourage farmers that water is used and also released further down the line so that other farmers also benefit.

Harish Rao then visited right main pipeline and check dam at Mandapalli-Narsapur village borders to observe the flow of water. As anticipated the pipeline was found to be delivering water to Siddipet Vaagu filling check dams enroute. The 28 check dams and tanks in 11 villages will receive water before it reaches Sanigaram village in Koheda mandal.

The distribution network is a part of Link IV of KLIS that starts from Mid Manair and culminates at Kondapochamma Sagar. Water is lifted at Anantagiri, Ranganayak Sagar and Mallanna Sagar before it reaches Kondapochamma Sagar. In all 59,5754 acres of ayacut will benefit from packages 10 to 14 constituting Link IV of KLIS.

