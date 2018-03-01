With mercury on the rise, Nehru Zoo Park gearing up for summer

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: With summer starting to set in and mercury taking an upward curve, Nehru Zoological Park has started to take necessary arrangements and precautionary measures at animal enclosures to avoid sunstroke and summer stress for the animals, birds and reptiles.

The summer arrangements include installation of sprinklers and small rain guns in all animal enclosures. Foggers are also being installed in the Reptile house, Macaw, Pheasant and aviary area in the zoo.

Thunga grass is being placed over the roof of the animals and birds enclosures and more than 50 air coolers will be set up in animal enclosures like chimpanzee, monkeys, tigers, jaguars, lions and panthers.

On the other hand, air condition and exhaust fans have been installed in the Nocturnal Animal House. Shady shelters have been provided to all the herbivore enclosures.

In tune with the summer situation, even the diet is being altered and summer seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and citrus variety fruits are given to all apes, monkeys, primates, birds and bears apart from steps to ensure they do not fall to dehydration, according to a press release.

For tackling summer stress, Glucon-D, Electrol powder, Vitamin-C supplements, B-complex supplements and others dissolved in water are provided to animals and birds. All animal keepers, head animal keepers, park supervisors have been instructed to take up preventive steps to avoid summer stress to the wild animals and birds.

This apart, 80 per cent of the enclosure surroundings like windows, ventilators and doors are getting covered with ‘kashkash thattis’ and gunny cloth to avoid direct sunlight exposure on the animals.

The zoo authorities are also taking up steps to install green shade nets over the bird enclosures, windows and night houses as per the requirement. At the same time, water troughs at different places in the zoo provide drinking water for the free-ranging animals, the release added.