With no leopard trace, normalcy returns to ICRISAT

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Life appears set to return to normalcy from Monday at ICRISAT, the international agricultural research station on the city outskirts, after a leopard made it home earlier this February.

With the last time any evidence of its presence found on April 26 in the form of an automatic camera trap image, Forest Department officials are learnt to have concluded that the spotted big cat may have left the ICRISAT campus. With this conclusion being communicated to ICRISAT management, it is learnt that it was decided to allow the field staff at the research station to resume their normal working hours from Monday.

It may be recalled that after the leopard was first spotted by some ICRISAT security staff on February 4 this year, Forest Department officials were called in to try and catch the animal. But all efforts – a series of trap cages, a slew of camera traps, including some that could ‘see in the dark’ using infrared imaging – have not helped in luring the leopard into any of the cages or monitor its movements as hoped.

“Even if the leopard had died, say from injuries suffered from porcupine quills stuck in it, its carcass would have begun to smell and it would have been easy to locate its remains, even if it hid in one of the thickets and breathed its last,” a Forest Department official told Telangana Today.

It is not uncommon for leopards to succumb to injuries from porcupine quills that sometimes lodge themselves in the big cat when it tries to kill them. There has been evidence that the leopard, early in its sojourn on ICRISAT campus, did kill a porcupine or two and fed on these animals.“It may have simply decided to move on and left the campus,” the official said.

For more than a month now, Forest Department officials have been making daily morning rounds at all the water bodies in ICRISAT to find any fresh pugmarks of the leopard but to no avail. They have also not come across of any evidence of kills that it might have fed on. Neither has the animal been pictured in any of the camera traps since early March.

Soon after the leopard made its entry into ICRISAT, the authorities there restricted movement of their field staff to certain areas of the campus leaving likely spots where the big cat could have been hiding during the day. Staff was told to move in groups and in four-wheelers only and return to the office complex by 4 p.m. every day while security personnel were prohibited from using motorbikes for their patrols in the 1390 hectare campus and instead instructed to use four-wheelers. These restrictions affected some of the field work on the campus since February.

But from Monday, ICRISAT is expected to lift all such restrictions so work can get back to normal, as does life on the research campus.

It is likely that the leopard, if it has indeed left the campus, may have moved towards the Musi river that flows close by and may be wandering around along the river. However, Forest Department officials said they were unsure if this is what the leopard indeed did or where it disappeared to.

