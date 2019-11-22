With Rs 51 cr, Nalgonda tops in sand tax collection

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district has topped the State in collection of sand tax recording revenue generation of Rs 51 crore so far this year. Consequently, gram panchayats which have sand reaches were also getting substantial amount of village fund as part of sand tax policy, which helps in the development of these villages. In all, Rs 51 crore revenue was generated through 24 sand reaches in the district.

With Rs 13 crore revenue generated through a sand reach at Narsignbatla village in Nalgonda mandal, the gram panchayat got Rs 97 lakhs as village fund this year.

With the revenue and police officials were acting tough in checking the illegal transportation of sand, it was reflected in the revenue generation through sand reaches in the district. The police also set up CC TV cameras at sand reaches and connected them to the police station of the area to avoid any irregularities, and this had yielded good results.

Village fund helps GPs

According to the official figures, 24 grama panchayat, which have sand reach, got Rs 3,36,59,870 as village fund from sand tax. Anjanur got village fund of Rs 11,30,900. Gottomukkala( Rs. 17,97,400), Koratokole (Rs. 30,63,620), Manimedde( Rs. 23,19,750), Narsingbatla(Rs. 97,01,500), Palem(Rs 10,03,900), Ravulapenta(Rs 26,69,100), S Lingotam( Rs 28,90,550), Parvatagiri(Rs 34,04,850), Udatha Palle(Rs 4,32,600), Ramadugu(Rs 13,86,200), Bommakal( Rs 1,74,500), Munugode(Rs 16,87,400), Gurajala(Rs 4,91,100), Surya thanda(Rs 9,53,400), Peddagudem(Rs 33,200), T P Gouraram(Rs 39,200), Palvela(Rs 30,500), Chikatimamidi(Rs,18,800), Anumula(Rs.2,400), Thatikol(Rs.200), Thakellaphad(Rs.81,200), Pulimamidi (Rs 1,800) and Elegalagudem(Rs.3,45,800).

Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector narsimulu told that three CCTV cameras were set up at sand reach of Narsinghbatla that helped them keep an eye on the area and check the illegal transportation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narmadha informed that CC TV cameras would be set up at all 24 sand reaches in the district and illegal sand transport would be completely stopped.

Sarpanch of Narsingbatla village Shamapuri Tejaswini said that sand policy brought by the State government was helping in development of the villages. We would spend village fund of sand tax for laying of CC roads and other development works in the village.

