With spike of 75,083 cases, India’s COVID-19 count crosses 55-lakhs

New Delhi: With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakhs on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,053 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 88,935 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,91,630 active cases and 8,84,341 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 32,671.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 98,062 active cases in the State. Over four lakh people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 8,023 deaths due to the disease.

Andhra Pradesh with 78,836 active and 5,41,319 cured patients is also severely affected. 5,359 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested across the country up to September 21 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday.