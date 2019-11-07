Withdraw land administration from Revenue department’s duties, demands Revenue JAC

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Revenue Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Wednesday urged the State government to remove land administration from their job profile, stating that they were shocked by the brutal killing of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy recently. The JAC claimed that lack of proper land records were responsible for irregularities and loopholes in land administration which was putting their lives in danger.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the JAC representatives stated that the Revenue Department, which earlier handled tax collections and land administration, was now overburdened with various other responsibilities, including protocol for implementation of welfare programmes. As a result, they were unable to give their full attention to land administration. “In addition, there are several drawbacks in land records and we are unable to do justice to original land owners. Thus, we are being branded as corrupt and inefficient. We are ready to discharge any other additional responsibilities,” they stated.

Land records in mess

Further, the JAC pointed out that there was no guarantee for land records and right to property as the records can be manipulated or changed. It stated that there were no proper maps to fix boundaries, no responsibility was fixed to a said official or no fixed time-frame was established to streamline the land records. “The land records are not realistic to identify or demarcate a land. The land survey which was mandated to be conducted every 40 years, had not been conducted for over 80 years. Nearly 66 per cent of cases filed in civil courts are land disputes,” they added.

The JAC leaders demanded that to reduce the risk, the State government must conduct a comprehensive land survey and also prepare a comprehensive revenue code after examining all existing revenue acts and laws. They also demanded legislation of Title Guarantee Act, establish a land disputes tribunal to initiate necessary action and also make people participants in the comprehensive land records survey.

The JAC includes Telangana State Deputy Collectors Association, Telangana State Tahsildars Association, Telangana State Village Revenue Assistants Welfare Association, Telangana State Village Revenue Officers Association and other revenue departments.

