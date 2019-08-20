Withdraw nod for exploring uranium: CPI (M)

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Nalgonda: CPI (M) district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to withdraw permission accorded to Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) for exploring uranium at Lambapur in Nallamalla forest in Nalgonda district.

Sudhakar Reddy, in a press release, said the exploration would have an adverse impact on the lives of tribals living in the area besides affecting the wildlife and environment.

As per the decision of the Centre, the Environment Department gave clearance for exploring uranium in 542 hectares near Lambapur, Pulicharla, Namapuram and Ellapuram villages in the Nallama forest. Reddy recalled that the government had earlier faced stiff resistance from the people when it planned to take up uranium exploration in the forest area. The Left parties, he said, would launch an agitation against the Centre’s move.

