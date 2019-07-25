Wolves in camouflage on the rise

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The trust of the public in the uniform is being exploited by fraudsters who are on the constant lookout for new traps.

The latest trend in the world of frauds, it appears, is to pose as Army personnel and convince people into cash transactions with them, mostly via online marketing sites like OLX and Quikr. Used cars, Royal Enfield motorcycles and other expensive goods are being used as bait, after gaining the trust of the victim using the uniform.

Officials of the Cyberabad cybercrime wing say they are being deluged with complaints from people who transferred money online under the impression that they were striking a deal with defence personnel, only to realise later that they were duped.

The modus operandi is almost the same. Most of the fraudsters dupe people by pretending to be an Army personnel or from paramilitary forces posted in remote areas. In recent cases, they have used what appear to be genuine identity documents, including Aadhaar.

According to the police, they took to this modus operandi to cheat customers as it is quite common for Army personnel to get transferred across States.

“They claim to have been transferred from Hyderabad by the Army and posted elsewhere. So, they wish to sell off their used cars and motorcycles, especially Royal Enfield. Maybe due to a sense of nationalism or a notion that the vehicles of Army personnel are maintained well, people fall for them,” says CH Y Srinivas Kumar, ACP, Cybercrime, Cyberabad. They claim that they are shifting within a couple of days and that they want to urgently sell the vehicle.

“After the deal is fixed, they ask the customer to transfer money into their accounts after which they will send the vehicle documents. Believing them, people pay the money and end up getting cheated,” the ACP said.

In some cases, fraudsters posing as Army personnel call the customers who post advertisements to sell vehicles and cheat them.

“They call them saying they were recently transferred to Hyderabad by the Army. Saying they found the advertisement online, they ask for the vehicle documents for verification before purchase. After receiving them, they forge and further post them on various sites,” he said.

Officials believe these cybercriminals are inter-State gangs and operating from different parts of the country and that they are quite adept at forging Army identity cards using Photoshop.

