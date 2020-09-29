Woman, 3 others held for duping jobless youths in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police arrested a woman who was allegedly trapping innocent youths in the name of love and government jobs, and collected huge amounts. Three of her gang members — Kambala Rajesh, Kusuma Bhaskar and Bhima Shankar — were also arrested.

She is a native of Bellampalli of Mancherial district and was staying in Aadarshanagar after she separated from her parents. The woman, who completed medical lab technician course, misguided unemployed youths saying she was a lab technician in Karimnagar and Warangal MGM hospitals.

Identifying unemployed youths, she collected money promising jobs in hospitals as well as catering contracts. She collected Rs 3.5 lakh from a youth in Sikhwadi, Karimnagar, by promising him a job in the Warangal government hospital. She also collector Rs 7 lakh from a youth in Thirumalanagar and Rs 3 lakh from a native of Godavarikhani.

Introducing herself as Nikitha Reddy, the daughter of a well-known doctor in Warangal, she trapped a youth from Warangal in the name of love and extorted Rs 8 lakh from him by threatening to reveal their messages.

Based on reliable information, Task Force with the help of Karimnagar town-I police on Tuesday detained the woman and her supporters. About Rs 20,000 cash, fake appointment letters and three mobile phones were seized from them.