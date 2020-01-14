Woman airlines staffer commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: A woman airlines staffer allegedly committed suicide by leaping from the third floor of a multi-storied building in Shamshabad here on Tuesday evening. Police suspect she was depressed over a love affair.

The victim was identified as Simran (22), a native of Karnataka who was working as a customer care officer of an airlines at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

On jumping from the third floor, she suffered grievous bleeding injuries on her head and other parts of the body and died.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

