Woman airlines staffer ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A woman airlines staffer allegedly committed suicide by leaping from the third floor of a multi-storied hostel building in Shamshabad here on Tuesday evening. Police suspect that she was depressed over a love affair.

The victim was identified as Simran (22), a native of Bagalkot district in Karnataka and working as a customer care officer of an airlines in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

She was staying on the third floor of Gayathri PG Women’s Hostel in Shamshabad.

According to the RGIA police, Simran’s roommates noticed her being depressed for the past few days. On Tuesday around 5 pm, Simran was last found chatting with someone on her mobile phone.

Police sources said Simran is suspected to have been chatting with her boyfriend just before she leaped to death.

“She jumped from the third floor and fell on the ground suffering grievous bleeding injuries on her head and other parts of the body. She died on the spot,” police said.

The hostel staff and other residents who heard the thud, came out and found her lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Hoping to revive her, they tried to shift her to the hospital, but in vain. She had died by then.

The RGIA police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and preserved for an autopsy. Her family back in Karnataka was informed.

The investigators are examining the call data records and enquiring with her colleagues and room mates.

