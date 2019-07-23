Woman along with toddler daughter commits suicide in Bhongir

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a tragic incident, A woman killed her 18-month-old daughter by setting her ablaze before killing herself by torching at Rangapuram village of Bommalaramaram mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Marri Hymavathi (25), wife of Shyamsunder, poured kerosene on herself and her fourteen-month toddler and set ablaze due to alleged differences with her husband. Hymavathi died on the spot while the toddler breathed her last en route to hospital.

According to the police, Hymavathi, who was a native of Peddaparvathapuram in Bommalaramaram mandal, got married to Shyamsunder, a native of Rangapuram, two and half years ago. Few months after their marriage, differences erupted between the couple that Hymavati was forced to leave her husband’s place and had been living with her parent for 12 months. After their elders managed to compromise the couple for reconciliation, she came back to her husband’s place on Monday after getting assurance of compromise from him.

Shyamsunder and his parents were missing after the suicide of Hymavathi at 7 am. The enraged relatives of Hymavathi attacked the house of Shyamsunder and set it on fire. Based on the complaint of father of Hymavathi, Bommalaramaram police were filed a case against Shyamsunder and taken up investigation.

