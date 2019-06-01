Woman and infant killed in road accident on Vijayawada highway

By | Published: 11:21 am

Nalgonda: Suspected negligence on part of a bus driver cost the lives of a young woman and her one-and-half year old son when they were run over by the bus which jumped over the road divider after ramming into another car on Narketpally – Addanki road at Cherlapally on Saturday morning.

Two others were injured in the accident. The woman was identified as Renuka. She was riding pillion along with her infant and her daughter on a moped driven by her husband. They were going towards Nalgonda side from Narketpally side. The bus owned by Kaveri Travels was going on the opposite direction and at a road junction, it rammed into a car and then jumped over the road divider and ran over the moped.

The woman and her infant were killed on the spot. Passengers in the car also were injured and were shifted to a hospital by local people. ends

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.