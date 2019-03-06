Woman attacked by husband in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A housewife was brutally attacked by her husband at Golconda Qazi Galli on Thursday. According to the police, the suspect Riyaz was married to Rubeena Begum, and they had some differences between them. Following this, Rubeena was staying with her mother at Golconda Qazi Galli.

Today morning, Riyaz scaled the boundary wall and entered the house. “He attacked Rubeena with a knife, before escaping,” the family members told the police. They family complained that the police arrived an hour after the incident and failed to shift Rubeena to the hospital. “Our relatives shifted her in a private vehicle to Osmania General Hospital,” a relative said. The Golconda police registered a case under Section 307 of IPC and were investigating.