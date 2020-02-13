Woman attempts suicide with two kids in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:09 am

Kothagudem: A woman allegedly attempted suicide along with her two minor children at Paloncha bus stand in the district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Guguloth Sirisha, aged about 28 years, of Sitampet Banjar in Sujatha Nagar mandal, had a quarrel with her husband Guguloth Krishna.

Following the fight, she left home and came to Paloncha bus stand, where she consumed pesticide mixed in a cool drink and gave the same to her sons Kuswanth and Biswanth who are aged around eight and seven years respectively.

The locals who found the woman and kids frothing, shifted them to Paloncha Area Hospital. Later, the younger child was shifted to District Government Hospital at Kothagudem for better treatment as his condition was said to be critical. Paloncha police booked a case and launched investigation into the matter.

