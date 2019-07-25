Woman beats alcoholic husband to death in Mancherial

By | Published: 2:06 pm

Mancherial: A woman beat her alcoholic husband to death for allegedly harassing her after being addicted to liquor at Rajiv Nagar Colony on the outskirts of Mancherial on Thursday. She was reportedly taken into custody by the police in connection with the killing.

Police said that the deceased was Laxman, 48-year old private electrician from Rajiv Nagar and his wife Janani. Laxman died on the spot when Janani banged on his head with a large stick as she was unable to bear his harassment under the influence of alcohol. He was torturing her for quite long time.

He was constantly quarreling with her over petty issues and was not taking up any job for running his family. On information by relatives of the electrician, cops rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Mancherial district headquarters hospital.

They are said to have taken Janani into custody and are grilling her to find out as to why she killed him. A case was registered against Janani. Investigations were taken up.

