Woman bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The body of a 23-year-old woman, suspected to have been bludgeoned to death at least two days ago, was found in her sister’s house in Banjara Colony near Midhani here on Tuesday.

According to the Hayathnagar police, N Anusha, a native of Bheemanapalli Village of Devarakonda, and the daughter of N Kotyanayak, had come to the city four days ago and was staying at her elder sister Chittemma’s house. Chittemma and her family were away in their village. A B.Tech graduate, Anusha was preparing for a constable recruitment test.

LB Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Venkateshwar Rao said the body was found after her brother, Srikanth, came to visit her on Tuesday.

“Srikanth was informed by his relatives that Anusha was not responding to calls and asked him to check on her. When he reached the house, he saw her lying dead with her head completely smashed,” the DCP said.

Police, who were informed by Srikanth, have booked a case and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A senior police officer said the woman was believed to have been beaten to death with a boulder, which was recovered from the spot. “We believe she was killed nearly two days ago,” he said.

Anusha was engaged to one Moti Lal, with their marriage slated to be held in April. Police said relatives and other persons known to the family, including Lal, would be questioned.