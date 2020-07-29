Woman booked for filing false burglary complaint in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police registered a case against a woman on charges of filing a false case of burglary at her house in Gadimahal area in Sultanabad mandal. Two burglars were also arrested. Disclosing this to the media in Sultanabad on Wednesday, Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder said the complainant Kudida Vanitha lodged a complaint with Sultanabad police on July 23, stating that her house was burgled on the night of July 22, and that seven tolas of gold, Rs one lakh in cash and two mobile phones were stolen.

Based on the complaint, Sultanabad police launched investigation and arrested two burglars, Kunche Ravi and Bodasu Raju, residents of Rekurthi, on the outskirts of Karimnagar town when they found them moving around under suspicious circumstances on their motorcycle.

During interrogation, the two confessed to stealing the two mobile phones from the house of Kavitha in Gudimahal area on July 22. They denied stealing gold and cash.

The police summoned Kavitha and questioned her. During interrogation, she confessed to lodging a false complaint hoping to get seven tolas of gold and Rs one lakh in cash. Kavitha had mortgaged seven tolas of gold in a cooperative bank and secured a gold loan to clear debts of Rs 50,000 to a person incurred during the construction of her new house.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .