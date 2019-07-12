Woman branded as sorcerer dies in Warangal

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Warangal Rural: A woman, who attempted suicide after being branded a sorcerer at Wardhannapet town on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital on Friday.

Bommera Venkatamma (56), wife of Yellaiah, was called to attend a ‘Panchayat’ in the town after a family alleged that she was practicing witchcraft due to which a young woman in their family was suffering from an unknown disease. Following this, the elders asked Venkatamma to accept the charges, tender an apology and stop practicing witchcraft.

The Panchayat was held on Wednesday. Humiliated by the incident, Venkatamma attempted to end her life by consuming weedicide at her house on Thursday morning. Neighbours, who saw this, shifted her to MGM Hospital where she died.

Venkatamma lived alone as her husband Yellaiah resided in Warangal with his second wife. She has a daughter and a son, who are married. The Wardhannapet police are probing the incident. SI Bandari Sampath said they booked a case against Bontha Komuraiah and seven others for abetting the suicide following a complaint by B Prabhakar, Venkatamma’s son.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter