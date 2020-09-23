Woman cheated by co-worker in Hyderabad

The 23-year-old woman became friends with S Vishnu (25), a resident of LB Nagar, in 2018.

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly cheated by her co-worker after promising to marry her in Vanasthalipuram.

The 23-year-old woman became friends with S Vishnu (25), a resident of LB Nagar, in 2018. Eventually, he proposed her for a relationship and she accepted. He had also promised to marry her. However, he started avoiding her recently apart from abusing her on the basis of her caste and background. He also threatened her with dire consequences, the police said. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and have taken up investigation.

