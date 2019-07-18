Woman cheated with promise of role in Rajamouli’s RRR

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: A person who pretended to be a movie producer, along with two of his associates, was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) for cheating a woman after promising her a role in director SS Rajamouli’s next movie, RRR. Thirteen other persons who are involved in the case are absconding.

According to DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao, the prime suspect, Veerabatini Naresh Kumar (28), who works as an office boy in Koni Labs at Banjara Hills, called up the woman advocate on the pretext of seeking legal advice.

“Naresh Kumar introduced himself as movie producer Aditya and after talking for a few days with the advocate, offered to cast her in ‘RRR’. On a few occasions, Naresh Kumar imitated the voice of Rajamouli to convince her to part with money towards various expenses,” the DCP said.

Naresh and his associates M Rama Krishna (20) and K Somanna (33), both painters from Saroornagar, and others collected nearly Rs 50 lakh from January to July this year.

“They collected the money citing Film Chamber identity card, MAA identity card and so on. In July, Naresh took the Maruti Swift Dzire car belonging to the victim on the pretext of sight-seeing for the film shooting,” said Radha Kishan.

The victim grew suspicious when she was not called for the movie shooting as claimed by Naresh. She approached the Bowenpally police who registered a case against Naresh and others. They were arrested and handed over to

the Bowenpally police for further action.

The police recovered the car, gold ornaments, mobile phones and Rs 65,000 from them.

