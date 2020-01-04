Woman, children missing in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: A woman and her two sons have been reported missing from their house in Rajendranagar since Thursday.

According to the police, B Anjali (25) left the house on Thursday afternoon along with her sons Vivekanand (6) and Siddhartha (5) without informing her husband B Ramakrishna (28), a watchman. The family had migrated to Hyderabad from Makamepally in Khammam about two years ago.

Police said they had moved into the present house about 20 days ago. Ramakrishna, who returned home from work, found his wife and missing and called on her mobile phone, but it was switched off.

“He searched for them in the neighbourhood and with their relatives, but in vain. He approached us and lodged a missing complaint,” police said. A missing case has been booked by the Rajendranagar police and is being investigated.

The footage from surveillance cameras is being examined.

