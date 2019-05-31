Woman cocaine handler sent to 10-year RI in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Ranga Reddy district on Friday convicted a woman cocaine handler and sentenced to undergo 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in connection with a drugs case that was registered against her in 2016.

The Ranga Reddy district Metropolitan Sessions Judge delivered the judgment. The court has also asked the woman to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh and in default of payment of fine she should undergo RI for one more year.

Officials of city unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted the woman hailing from Delhi after arriving from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-526 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on May 17, 2016.

In her backpack, five hard bound books were found. White lumpy powder was deftly concealed inside the covers of five books lined with Aluminum foils being carried by her in the hand baggage. The officers recovered substance in the form of white lumpy powder, which tested positive for cocaine.

Around 1.99 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 10 crore was seized from her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985.

The woman admitted that she was smuggling cocaine into India at the behest of certain Nigerians with whom she was acquainted in New Delhi. The woman was remanded to judicial custody on May 18, 2016. After completion of investigation, charge-sheet was filed before the court in November 2016. The trial was conducted by the special public prosecutor. After completion of arguments, the court delivered the judgment.