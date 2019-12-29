Woman commits suicide by jumping into reservoir in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Nalgonda: A young woman who was chided by her mother for not getting up early, ended her life by jumping into Udhaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir at Panagal on Sunday.

The woman Karnati Sai Chandana (21), a third year student of Women’s Degree College at Nalgonda slept till 9.30 a.m. Her mother Prameela got angry and chided her, according to Nalgona Town-II Sub-Inspector Narsimhulu.

Sai Chandana switched off her cell phone and left the house after which her family members started searching for her.

Based on the complaint of father of the victim, Nalgonda town-II police filed a case and took up investigation which led to the finding of Chandana’s body which was seen floating in the reservoir.

The body has been shifted to district government hospital at Nalgonda for postmortem.