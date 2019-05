By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A young woman was found hanging in her house at Azampura in Chaderghat here on Friday afternoon. She is suspected to have committed suicide, police said. According to the police, Amreen (20), a private employee and native of Bidar in Karnataka, was found hanging from a dupatta from the ceiling of her room. She allegedly hanged herself when her father was not in the house.

The Chaderghat police are investigating the case. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known.