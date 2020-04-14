Woman commits suicide in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:14 am

Kamareddy: An ANM allegedly committed suicide due to the family disputes at Banswada town of Kamareddy district on Monday. The woman, Neelaveni, a resident of Teachers Colony of Banswada town, was working as an ANM at Hanmajipet of Kamareddy district. On Monday, she allegedly hanged herself from a tree. Police are investigating into the causes of the alleged suicide.

