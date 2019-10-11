Woman commits suicide in Medak

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Medak: Unable to bear harassment from husband, a-29-year-old woman hanged herself at Kallakal village of Manoharabad Mandal in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Eerakka Ashwini. According to her father Mallesh, who lodged a complaint with Manoharabad police, Ashwini was married to Eerakka Ravi, a native of Kallakal village in 2011. The couple has two children. Mallesh accused his son-in-law Ravi of harassing Ashwini for dowry and alleged that his daughter ended life due to the harassment. He urged police to initiate necessary action aaginst Ravi. Investigations are on.

