Woman commits suicide, police use lathis to disperse crowd in Nizamabad

Published: 10:51 pm

Nizamabad: Tension prevailed at Gutta Kindi tanda of Indalwai in Nizamabad on Tuesday after a married woman committed suicide, leading to an attack by her relatives on the houses of her husband and other relatives. Police used lathis to disperse the agitated crowd and imposed Section 144 section in the tanda to bring the situation under control.

On 6th March, Manjula and her husband had an argument over an issue after that she left her paternal home. On Tuesday morning Manjula was found in unconscious state in an agricultural land at Danam Banda tanda, it was suspected that she consumed poison to end her life. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she breathed her last.

Around 200 residents of Danambanda tanda attacked her husband and relatives house at Gutta Kindi tanda, burnt their houses.

Police reached the spot and lati charged the agitators to control the situation and imposed 144 section in tanda. Manjula body was sent to postmortem. Police registered a case and took up the investigations.

