Woman, daughter injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a mother and daughter were injured when a rashly driven car hit them near the D-Mart supermarket on the PVNR Expressway in Rajendranagar here on Monday late night.

The car bearing number TS 13 UA 6014 was driven quite fast by Abdul Waheed Zeeshan (27), who lost control when he reached Pillar No.199 on the expressway and hit Tabassum Begum (42) and her daughter Syeda Madiha Menaz (21), both pedestrians who were waiting on the ramp.

Locals shifted them to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where their condition was stated to be stable. Zeeshan, who tried to escape, was caught and handed over to the Rajendranagar police. On examination, his blood alcohol levels were found to be 146 Mg/100 ml. The Rajendranagar police arrested Zeeshan and are investigating.

