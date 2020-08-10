Woman dead after hit by vehicle in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman, aged around 45 years, was killed in a road accident at Tadban in Bahadurpura on Monday.

According to the police, the woman was hit by an unknown vehicle at Tadban crossroads and died on the spot. The police are trying to identify her and are checking the CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

A case has been registered.

