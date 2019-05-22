Woman dies after being set ablaze by her friend in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: A woman who was set ablaze by her friend at Pahadishareef over a trivial issue died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital here early on Wednesday.

B Mamatha, 28, a resident of Sri Ramnagar colony was married to B Narasimha, of Jiyaguda. The two, along with their three children, were staying in Jiyaguda.

On May 1, she went to her mother at Sri Ramnagar colony in the Pahadishareef police station area.

“Santosh, who was a friend of Mamatha before her marriage came to her house and set her ablaze after dousing her in kerosene. Her family members rushed her to OGH where she succumbed to the burns,” Pahadishareef Inspector M Shankar said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against Santosh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.