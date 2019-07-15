Woman dies in fight over water at public tap in AP

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Amaravati: A woman was killed during a clash between two groups of women at a public tap in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the police said.

Tatipudi Padma (38) was allegedly attacked with steel pots by some women over collecting water from the tap.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said trouble started when some women broke the queue at the tap. Padma, who was waiting for her turn, raised an objection. An altercation ensued during which some women attacked her. Padma sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The police have detained a woman identified as Sundaramma and are conducting investigations.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are facing the drinking water shortage due to delayed and sluggish monsoon and decline in water levels at main reservoirs.

