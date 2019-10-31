Woman dies in Siddipet trying to save daughter from electrocution

By | Published: 5:34 pm

Sangareddy: A-36-year-old woman was electrocuted when she accidentally came in touch with live electric wire at her residence at Rampur village of Thoguta Mandal in Siddipet town on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jangiti Jayavva (36). Her mother-in-law Pochavva (65) has also suffered burn injuries while attempting to rescue Jayavva. Pochavva was rushed to a hospital. Jayavva is survived by three daughters and husband. A case was registered by Thoguta Police.

