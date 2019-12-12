Woman dies of suspected dengue fever in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Mancherial: A woman died of suspected dengue fever at Parupalli in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday. The woman was Karangula Durga (35), wife of Sammaiah.

Durga died while undergoing treatment at Mancherial district headquarters hospital. She was diagnosed with fever a few days back. She was initially admitted to a private hospital where she was found to have had the fever. However, medical authorities are yet to ascertain whether it was dengue fever.

Gudimalla Sony (29), a native of Sri Sri Nagar in Mancherial died of the fever while undergoing treatment on October 30. Her five year old daughter Srivarshini and Rajagattu (30) succumbed to the similar fever on October 26 and October 15, respectively. Her family member Lingaiah (60) breathed his last after being diagnosed with the fever in the first week of the similar month, devastating the family.

