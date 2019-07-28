Woman dies in road accident on NH 65 near Suryapet

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Suryapet: One woman died and four persons sustained minor injuries in an accident on National Highway 65 near Indira Nagar of Munagala mandal in the district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Gogguri Sudharani (35), a resident of Mahabubnagar. The accident occured when a car proceeding towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad turned turtle when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. Sudharani, a teacher, died on the spot. Four others who were travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries.

On getting information, Munagala police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Kodad. They also registered a case and investigation is on.