Woman dies while undergoing treatment in Nizamabad, kin protest

Nizamabad: A woman died at a dental hospital while undergoing treatment at Bheemgal mandal headquarters of Nizamabad district on Saturday. Gaddu Lakshmi (48) a resident of Hussain Nagar village of Sirikonda mandal, Saturday went to Apple Dental hospital of Bheemgal and while being treated there, complained of headache and died.

Upon learning about the incident, Lakshmi’s relatives arrived at the hospital and entered into heated argument with the dentist. They staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the dentist.

The Bheemgal police who arrived to the spot, consoled the deceased family members and relatives. They assured the family of action against the guilty. A case has been registered and is being investigated.